TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To mark Veterans Day, a gym in Troy is offering free yoga classes to veterans and service members. From now until November 19, Anatomie is inviting active duty military and veterans to sign up for a free yoga class.

Owner and veteran Patrick Boyle served in Iraq in 2004. He credits yoga for helping him transition from military to civilian life.

Offering free yoga classes for Veterans Day has been a cornerstone of Anatomie’s business plan since it was founded. Yoga is a practice Boyle wants to share with his fellow community in the hopes he can help just one person.

To take advantage of the offer, you can book a class on the Anatomie app and use the code “Veteran.” Anatomie is located at 30N North Greenbush Road in Troy.