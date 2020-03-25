Troy gives update services impacted by coronavirus outbreak

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden updating residents on city services impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Fees and penalties have been suspended for the first installment of the annual solid waste fee until May 31, 2020.

The Troy Police and Fire Departments will continue to provide emergency services. Sanitation services (garbage, recycling collection) will also continue as normal.

The following changes to non-essential services are now in effect:

City Clerk: The office is closed to the public, marriage licenses, domestic partnerships are not available at this time, Commissioner of Deed applications, Copies of Marriage Certificates, Dog Licenses, Genealogy Requests, and Tomhannock Fishing Permits can be obtained by mail.

Code Enforcement: closed to the public, All permit applications, zoning compliance letters, and other transactions are available online or email only, Building and emergency inspections will continue as normal, code violation complaints can be submitted online or by phone at (518) 270-4404, please call (518) 279-7178 to contact the Bureau of Code Enforcement for more information for necessary in-person transactions.

Engineering Department: closed to the public.

Vital Statistics Department: closed to the public, birth and death certificates are available by mail only.

Parks and Recreation: City-owned playgrounds and basketball courts are closed until further notice, all city parks will remain open to the public, the Frear Park Golf Pro shop is closed.

Planning/Economic Development: The March Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings have been canceled, for Economic Development and business assistance, please visit the Economic Development webpage, additional business resources, including available SBA disaster loan programs, are available from the Downtown Troy BID and Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Public Utilities: Department facilities, including the Troy Water Treatment Plant, are closed to the public, services will be available by appointment only to schedule an appointment, the 24-hour number is (518) 237-0611, due to limited personnel to answer phones during normal business hours, residents are asked to call back if they are unable to connect directly with staff, DPU will be suspending inside investigations or installations of water services including water meters staff will respond to an emergency and turn off the water for a plumber to complete a repair, During responses to emergency residential leaks, staff will take necessary precautions and require a minimum 6 ft. distance between customers and employees, 24-hour DPU phone numbers are (518) 237-0611 and (518) 237-0241.

Public Works: The spring Hazardous Hazardous Waste Collection event has been postponed, online Composting Sale program has also been postponed. An update will be issued when the program is rescheduled, street sweeping will continue, bulk collection service is postponed until further notice, Spring Cleanup is delayed until further notice, Leaf bag collection is suspended.

Treasurer Office: Closed to the public, all transactions will be completed by mail, as the result of a clerical error, 2020 solid waste fee bills contained an incorrect total of $190.00 per unit, the correct total is $180.00 per unit, owed in two (2) installments, an amended notification will be issued to all property owners

“Protecting the health and safety of the public and employees is essential to ensure the long-term delivery of essential services to the community. We commend Governor Cuomo’s decisive action to reduce density at public facilities in response to the pandemic, and we are complying with necessary steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community. I extend my thanks to Troy residents for their patience and understanding, and encourage everyone to stay home, slow the spread, and flatten the curve of coronavirus in our community and region to prevent overload of our healthcare system,” said Mayor Madden.

