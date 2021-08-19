Troy fire department gets third new fire engine

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Mayor Patrick Madden, announced the addition of a new fire engine to Troy’s fire department’s (TFD) fleet of emergency vehicles.

The new fire engine is the latest to the department’s fleet that’s replacing an 18-year-old fire apparatus, and is the third new fire engine deployed since 2019.

“The entire department is excited to place this new fire engine into service this month, replacing another aging fire apparatus,” Fire Chief Eric McMahon said.

The fire engine functions as a firefighting apparatus, which is equipped with hoses and water, including transporting equipment for firefighters operations to an incident.

The new apparatus has been placed into service in Engine 6, at the Canal Street Fire Station in the city’s South Troy neighborhood.

“Public safety remains a primary concern of my administration, and we remain focused on providing the necessary vehicles, equipment, and tools to our fire service to keep Troy residents & families safe,” Mayor Madden said. “The continued replacement of decade-old fire apparatus will ensure TFD’s emergency readiness and help the department respond to emergencies in South Troy and across our city.”

Troy’s fire department previously placed the first of two new engines into service at the Lansingburgh fire station in 2019, with a second at the North Street station on North Central in 2020.

“Deployment of this new engine will preserve the department’s firefighting capacity and emergency response capacities to protect the health and safety of Troy residents, families, and businesses,” Fire Chief Eric McMahon said.

The department also deployed two new ambulances in 2017 and 2018.