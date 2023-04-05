ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Adam Middleton, 40, of Troy, was sentenced to 12 years and one day in prison. Middleton will also serve a 1-year term of supervised release.

Middleton admitted to possessing a Glock magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 9 mm ammunition at his residence in Troy on December 7, 2021. During this time, he had a felony conviction for a charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. The conviction prevented Middleton from having any ammunition in his possession.