Troy Farmer’s Market eliminates single-use plastic bags before March 1 deadline

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Single-use plastic bags will no longer be available at the Troy Farmer’s Market beginning Saturday. This is well before the March 1 deadline eliminating single-use plastic bags statewide.

Plastic bags will still be available to keep meat/fish products separate and will also still be used for pre-packaged food, according to a press release.

“We understand that this is a complicated issue, so we are giving our vendors and our customers some time before the laws take effect to find workable ways to reduce plastic waste at the market. The market is taking a stance to address the world-wide issue of plastics and the environment,” Market Manager Steve Ridler said.

Vendors will no longer have single-use plastic bags available. Some but not all, will be offering various types of reusable bags. The market will also have reusable bags available at their information table but shoppers are being encouraged to provide their own.

The market is looking at making small mesh bags as well as reusable paper bags available in the future, the press release said.

The market will also move to compostable and reusable products for food and drinks including sample tasting cups, drink cups, straws, stirrers, cutlery and food containers in advance of the city’s Plastic-Free Hudson River Act, it also said in the release.

“The goal of these efforts is to reduce plastic waste and shift to more sustainable practices, based around composting and reuse,” Ridler said. “Over the next weeks and months, the market will be working with our vendors and our customers to find the most appropriate products that will increase sustainability at the market.”