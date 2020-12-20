Troy Farmers Holiday Market wraps up on Sunday

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Interested in checking out the Troy Waterfront Farmers Holiday Market? This Sunday is your last opportunity!

Earlier this month, TWFM moved its indoor winter location into the former Lansingburgh Price Chopper building.

The holiday market is scheduled to take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., it’s the last of two scheduled dates for the event.

Each Sunday market features a revolving roster of vendors, offering locally handmade arts and crafts, specialty foods, wines, spirits and craft beverages. There is also prepared food vendors offering food to go. Admission to the holiday market is free.

“Last year’s Sunday holiday markets in the Atrium were a great success attracting shoppers to downtown Troy,” said TWFM Manager Steve Ridler. “Once again, we hope to bring the region’s shoppers to Troy for our holiday market and then encourage them to continue shopping downtown.”