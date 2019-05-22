Troy faculty enjoy plant sale at greenhouse built by RPI’s STEP

News

by: Cassie Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

Today, teachers at Troy High School enjoying the fruits of the students’ labor: a plant sale.

For two years, there’s been a fully functional greenhouse on campus. The structure was built in collaboration with RPI’s STEP (Science Technology Entry Program), which serves underrepresented and economically disadvantaged students in Grades 7 – 12 to pursue STEM degrees and the licensed professions. 

The greenhouse allows the students to get hands-on lessons about sustainable agriculture. During the winter months, plants are cultivated indoors and during spring/summer, the plants move outdoors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play