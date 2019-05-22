Troy faculty enjoy plant sale at greenhouse built by RPI’s STEP

Today, teachers at Troy High School enjoying the fruits of the students’ labor: a plant sale.

For two years, there’s been a fully functional greenhouse on campus. The structure was built in collaboration with RPI’s STEP (Science Technology Entry Program), which serves underrepresented and economically disadvantaged students in Grades 7 – 12 to pursue STEM degrees and the licensed professions.

The greenhouse allows the students to get hands-on lessons about sustainable agriculture. During the winter months, plants are cultivated indoors and during spring/summer, the plants move outdoors.