Troy couple sentenced in animal cruelty case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) A judge sentenced a Troy couple to 3 years probation in an animal cruelty case. Michelle and David Hempstead will spend the first 60 days of that sentence in Rensselaer County jail.

The case dates back to December of 2018, when officers discovered at least 100 animals in their Campbell Ave. home. Many of the animals were found malnourished, injured and flea infested.

The Hempsteads pleaded guilty to 17 counts of animal abuse. Michelle Hempsted pleaded not guilty to charges she sold diseased animals. That case is still ongoing.

Since being rescued, many of the animals have been adopted and their conditions have improved.