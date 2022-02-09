Troy council announces increase in 2022 grant award projects

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy City Council has announced its 2022 Neighborhood Improvement Program (NIP) grants projects. Officials say this year the maximum award per project has been extended to $1,500 rather than the $1,000 maximum grant award.

Officials said NIP grants projects help to improve the quality of life in Troy neighborhoods. Prior year’s projects have included improvements to memorials, neighborhood landscaping projects, graffiti removal, and gateway initiatives.

NIP grants are available to neighborhood-based organizations and homeowner associations, as well as other neighborhood groups, in addition to encouraging partnerships. The deadline for applications is April 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Additional guidelines and applications are available by visiting the city council and clerk’s website. Officials said a city council subcommittee will then review applications per awarded grant approvals.