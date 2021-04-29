Troy Community supports fire victims

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A lot of heart break coming out of the City of Troy. Two separate fires on 4th Street and 9th Street happened two days apart. Sunday’s fire claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy and over a dozen families had to be displaced from both fires.

It’s hard to imagine what these families are going through, but victims tell the community they are extremely thankful for the outpouring support they have already received. “You can see everyone was distressed about this. We’re all trying to deal with it and it has been really, really difficult,” says District 5 Troy City Council member Ken Zalewski

Sunday’s fire took the life of Connor White. Connor was a sweet, innocent 7-year-old boy. He was a 2nd grade student at Waterford Halfmoon Elementary School. Connor was known as a “little brother” to all his friends and staff. He loved Pokémon, Legos and playing video games with his brother Vinny. Connor was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The family is requesting donations to The Aspergers/Autism Network (AANE) Donations may also be made directly to the family.

“It’s just an absolute tragedy, and my heart goes out to them,” says Ken Zalewski. Ken and other community members who stepped in to help say they’re in constant communication with some of the families, they are helping the victims find the proper resources.

From cookware, clothes, food and furniture — the Unity House has it all. The Unity House is a social services organization that supports the local communities in need.

“We’ve seen an increase in donations it has been very helpful…We already helped a number of fire victims, we’re doing everything we can for anyone coming forward,” says Unity House Store Manager John Keeffee.

Since Sunday, John says they have received so many donations to the point where they’re not taking anymore. “We don’t need anymore donations. We appreciate all the help we got from the public at this point,” John adds. If you would like to make a material donation, call The Unity House first at (518) 274-2607.

Community members have also created a GoFundMe page. The donations will go toward all fire victims.

Both fires still remain under investigation.