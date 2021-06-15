Community remembers woman in unsolved Troy homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy community paid their respects on Tuesday evening to Deborah Koenig who was last seen 34 years ago. Her daughter Tara Mabee says this will be an annual tradition.

A year ago on June 15, 2020 Koenig’s remains were found near train tracks in Troy. Mabee wants to know the truth about what happened to her mom all those years ago.

Family and friends gathered at Koenig’s memorial right by the train tracks across from Nature’s Pub in Troy. They wrote special messages and released balloons in Koenig’s honor.

“It was kind of nice to have a spot to go a long with the story. It would be nice if I could get the rest of the story,” said Mabee.

Tara was a little girl when her mom’s homicide made headlines across the Capital Region. Koenig was last seen in South Troy shortly after midnight on June 14, 1987. The case has been cold ever since and Mabee just wants answers.

“Closure is the only thing I could really ask for and to find out what happened,” said she.

All Tara has to hold on to are newspaper clippings, pictures and stories from others about her mom.

“Honestly I don’t remember her but from what I heard she was kind, had a big heart, and she had a great smile,” said she.

As another year goes by Tara says she will continue to honor her mom’s legacy surrounded by loved ones.

“Hopefully I’m making her proud and solving that case is something that I think would really make her proud,” said she.

If you or someone you know have any information about the death of Deborah Koenig, call Det. Sgt. Anthony Conyers at (518) 270-4684).