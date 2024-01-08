TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Code enforcement issues have been a problem throughout Troy, from the violations at the Harbour Point Gardens apartment complex to the collapsed buildings sprinkled throughout the city. The new mayor’s administration shared what it plans to do to address the concerns.

At Mayor Carmella Mantello’s inauguration last week, she said they’d be cracking down on absentee landlords who let their properties become public hazards. Russ Reeves was appointed the new city engineer, he’ll head both the Department of Public Works and Code Enforcement.

“We have approximately 43 vacant buildings that have red X’s on them right now and we are going to be evaluating, in detail, each building. A portion of those will most likely need to be removed. They’ll need to come down,” said Reeves.

Dilapidated and condemned homes have displaced families in Troy.

“The mayor is looking to appropriate some money to address these public safety issues, which are really a blight on the community,” said Reeves.

It’s a welcomed change for concerned citizens who said crumbling buildings have caused them to lose sleep.

“It’s the negligence,” said Amara Poole, a resident on 4th Street.

Four months ago the building adjacent to her home collapsed. Debris crashed through Poole’s four year old son’s window.

“And my son was literally sitting on his bed, he was stuck just reaching out for me. And he couldn’t move. He was covered from head to toe in dust and debris,” said Poole.

She said he’s traumatized by the ordeal.

“He still…You hear a little booms and bangs coming from next-door because they’re still repairing whatever and he hears it and he gets scared,” said Poole.

Reeves said the city will take corrective action immediately, if the property owner does not.

“And then the cost of that goes back on the owners’ taxes,” said Reeves. “We are being very proactive with all of this, that’s what our goal is.”