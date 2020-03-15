Troy City School District to close next week

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City School District will close schools for most of next week.

On Monday, classes will be closed for students, though it will be a professional development day for faculty to work on materials for students during closures.

Tuesday at Troy City Schools will be a half-day so students can get supplies and texts to use at home, clean their lockers, and bring home digital devices, instruments, and other items.

From Wednesday, March 18 to Friday, March 27, all classes, events, and athletics at the Troy City School District are canceled.

We understand that this is an inconvenience for our families, but our primary concern is the health and safety of our students and staff. We are trying to be thoughtful about planning and not make a sudden decision that does not allow our families and staff to prepare for what could be a more extended closing. Statement from John Carmello, Superintendent of Troy City School District

The school district plans to keep giving free and reduced breakfasts and lunches at Troy High School from 9 a.m. to noon, starting Wednesday.

Troy does not have any confirmed cases, but the district says they’re trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus after multiple meetings with local health departments.

