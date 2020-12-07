Troy City School District reports two coronavirus cases

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City School District has reported a further two cases of coronavirus on Sunday evening. In a statement, officials say a School 12 staff member and a Troy Middle School student have tested positive for the virus.

The staff member was last in the School 12 building on Friday, December 4th. The student last attended Troy Middle School on December 3.

Rensselaer County’s health department is working with the school district to conduct contact tracing and notify those who may have been affected. Students and staff who have come into contact with the infected individuals will receive specific quarantine instructions.

If you are not contacted by a representative of the District or Department of Health, there is no further action needed on your part.