Troy City School District bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy City School District bus driver has tested positive for coronavirus, Superintendent John Carmello has confirmed. In a statement, Superintendent Carmello said the driver transports students in one of their high school out-of-district programs.

All of the affected students have been notified and the district is working with the Rensselaer County Department of Health to provide those affected with specific quarantine instructions.

Neither the bus driver, nor any of the students that ride this bus have not been on campus or physically in any of the district’s buildings.

