Troy City School District announces 2 positive cases in the district

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Superintendent John Carmello said Tuesday two students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19. The Rensselaer County Department of Health has been notified.

Carmello said one student attends School 2 and was last in class on November 9. The other student attends the High School and was last on school grounds on November 10.

The Department of Health is conducting contact tracing and is reaching out to anyone who might have been exposed to either student.

Carmello went on to say the health and safety of students and staff is a top priority and that the district appreciates the continued support.