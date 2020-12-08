Troy City officials issue traffic advisory for scheduled gas work

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City officials issued a traffic advisory for 15th Street for scheduled gas work being done by National Grid. Fifteenth Street between Hoosick Street and Sausse Avenue will be closed Thursday, December 10, between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Motorists are asked to observe all posted detours and parking restrictions.

For additional information on local traffic advisories, please visit the City’s website.