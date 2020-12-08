Troy City officials issue traffic advisory for scheduled gas work

News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City officials issued a traffic advisory for 15th Street for scheduled gas work being done by National Grid. Fifteenth Street between Hoosick Street and Sausse Avenue will be closed Thursday, December 10, between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Motorists are asked to observe all posted detours and parking restrictions.

For additional information on local traffic advisories, please visit the City’s website.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report