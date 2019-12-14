Troy City officials issue statement regarding fallen beam at Uncle Sam Parking Garage

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials have issued the following statement following an incident that happened Saturday morning at the Uncle Sam Parking Garage:

On Saturday morning, the City was made aware of reports that a beam had fallen inside the Uncle Sam Parking Garage, a privately-owned parking structure in downtown Troy.

Mayor Madden, and the City’s Engineering, Code Enforcement, Fire and Police departments responded. Engineering and Code Enforcement staff met with the owner and owner’s structural engineer on site.

Following an assessment by the garage owner’s structural engineer, it was determined that the issue was isolated and does not affect the parking structure’s overall integrity. The garage owner is working to implement a temporary fix while a long-term solution is established for the impacted area. The city will actively monitor the situation to ensure the safety of the public.

We are aware of rumors and misinformation circulating on social media that the garage has collapsed, or that other parts of the garage are actively collapsing. This information is inaccurate. The garage has not been evacuated and remains open for vehicle parking. Vehicles parked in the garage can be retrieved. We encourage the public to verify information via official resources including City social media pages, City website, or the Troy Police Department.”