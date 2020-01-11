Troy City Officials announce proposal meetings for waterfront access and gateway improvements

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City Officials say two public meetings are scheduled to present information on possible waterfront access and gateway improvements that are included in the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Officials say preliminary concepts will be presented at the meetings in order to receive the public’s feedback and recommendations.

The four key areas of study include: Riverfront Park, the Green Island Bridge Gateway, the Riverfront Trail (from Hutton to Vanderkeyden), and the Lansingburgh Waterfront between 123rd to 126th streets.

The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22 at 6:00 p.m. located at Revolution Hall, 425 River Street. The second meeting is set for Tuesday, January 28 at 6:00 p.m. located at the Standard Manufacturing Building, 750 2nd Avenue.

Officials say all initial concepts will be available for the public to review with a specific focus on downtown in the January 22 meeting, and Lansingburgh during the January 28 meeting.

All Troy residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the review process of these proposals.

Officials say funding for this project comes partially from a Local Waterfront Revitalization Grant administered by the New York State Department of State (NYSDOS), as well as the Troy Redevelopment Foundation (TRF), which is made up of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the Sage Colleges, Emma Willard, and St. Peter’s Health Partners.

