Troy City Hall to reopen in March

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City Hall will reopen on March 22, Mayor Patrick Madden has announced. The City Hall was initially closed to the public in December 2020.

Despite the reopening, residents are asked to limit their in-person visits to City Hall. Property owners and residents can still utilize online services, including bill-pay for taxes, water bills, parking violations, and other fees. Payments can also be transmitted by mail.

Mayor Madden thanked City employees who helped preserve essential services throughout the pandemic, and said guidelines will be implemented protect employee and public health.

“As vaccine availability in the Capital Region continues to increase, we are taking the necessary steps to reopen City Hall safely and responsibly. Guidelines will be implemented to protect employee and public health, including use of personal protective equipment and limits on access to specific departments by appointment only. I want to thank our hard-working City employees who helped preserve essential services throughout this pandemic, and I encourage continued vigilance against COVID-19 in the coming months.” Mayor Patrick Madden

Public access to City Hall will resume on normal business hours which are: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with the exception of holidays.

Masks will be required at all times in City Hall, and visitors are expected to adhere to public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Appointments must be made by people wishing to visit specific departments.