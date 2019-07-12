Troy City Council votes in favor of sanctuary city status

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City Council voted Thursday night to designate the city as a sanctuary city.

The vote was not planned and faces strong objection from Council President Carmella Mantello.

The council took up the resolution with the Families and Communities Together resolution. It passed 4 to 3.

The next stop is the mayor’s office for a vote.

It’s been nine months since the resolution was introduced. Mantello tried to shut down the resolution with a rule book. That announcement blindsided council members.

Council was upset that the resolution was in limbo for several months and pushed for the vote ultimately overturning her.

Due to Mantello’s announcement, Mayor Patrick Madden is going to have cooperation council look into the legality.

“I can’t say yes or no [about signing the resolution] cause, again, there were amendments offered,” the mayor said. “We’ll make a call on that.”

The mayor has 10 days to sign the law once it arrives on his desk.