Troy City Council to discuss reallocating funds within police department

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City Council will meet Thursday night, and defunding the police is not on their agenda, according to City Council President Carmella Mantello.

They will be discussing amendments within the general fund which includes reallocating $32,000 within the police department. Mantello also said there is an effort by the democrat socialist alliance and Black Lives Matter for the council to take $10 million from the police budget for social programs.

Mantello said the city council has received more than one hundred letters in opposition of defunding the police. The letters will be read aloud during Thursday night’s public comment period.

