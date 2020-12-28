Troy church asking community’s help to preserve beloved organ

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Housed inside St. Paul’s Church (Episcopal) in Troy, the Austin orchestral pipe organ was built and dedicated in 1921. To mark its 100th anniversary, the church is looking for help to preserve the historic instrument.

The organ has more than 3,300 individual pipes and even more moving parts. At least 600 of the pipes are in need of repair.

For 100 years, the rich sounds from this organ has brought joy to the ears of the people in the community – but now it needs help hitting the next note. The story coming up on @WTEN / https://t.co/aMNFWIccMT 🎼🎹🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/RQZ8ZqFRJW — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) December 28, 2020

On the occasion of its 100th anniversary, St. Paul’s Church is undertaking a major preservation project on the organ. Austin Organs of Hartford, Connecticut, who completed the original build and retains the blueprints, will do the preservation work.

The Trustees of St. Paul’s have committed $50,000 to the project and will seek to raise the remaining $200,000 through a fundraising campaign, “Keep Making Music.”

Orchestral pipe organs were an early 20th century popular phenomenon. An orchestral organ allows a single person to be able to play music written for 100 instruments, according to the church.

If you want to support the organ preservation fundraiser, visit their website.