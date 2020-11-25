Troy Christmas tree makes its way downtown

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Troy Christmas tree was donated by the McCann family in memory of their daughter Kelly who passed away in 1991.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Collar City. Crews transported this year’s Christmas tree to Monument Square on Wednesday morning.

  • Troy Tree
    The Troy Christmas tree was donated by the McCann family in memory of their daughter Kelly who passed away in 1991.
  • The Troy Christmas tree was donated by the McCann family in memory of their daughter Kelly who passed away in 1991.
  • The Troy Christmas tree was donated by the McCann family in memory of their daughter Kelly who passed away in 1991.
  • The Troy Christmas tree was donated by the McCann family in memory of their daughter Kelly who passed away in 1991.

The tree was donated by the the McCann family in memory of their daughter Kelly who passed away in 1991.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report