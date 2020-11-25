Troy Christmas tree makes its way downtown

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Collar City. Crews transported this year’s Christmas tree to Monument Square on Wednesday morning.
The tree was donated by the the McCann family in memory of their daughter Kelly who passed away in 1991.
LATEST STORIES
- President of NYSCOPBA calls on state to act as coronavirus cases continue to rise
- Sean McDermott says he learned a lot in two tough losses vs. Chargers
- No trash collection in Pittsfield on Thanksgiving Day
- Walmart Black Friday: PS5, more deals go live today
- Big Game Bound Week 12: Lions’ Thanksgiving tradition & best NFL rivalries