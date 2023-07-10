TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Troy is asking the public for help removing debris from drainage systems. Crews for the Department of Public Utilities need help to mitigate flooding.

Over 5,000 catch basins can be found throughout the city of Troy, that’s why the city is calling on the public to help keep them clear, and ultimately keep property safe.

Superintendent of Public Utilities, Chris Wheland, says it’s not possible for crews to clear every catch basin that gets clogged.

He says with the public’s help clearing the debris the sewer system will work to the best of its ability.

“The water will go down the drain and will stop the flooding. If you let those leaves and that debris go on top of the catch basin and say ‘Oh that’s somebody else’s problem’ it’s going to flood the street and potentially flood your home,” said Wheland.

He says crews work diligently to prevent clogged drainage systems, but at a certain point it’s inevitable.

“With any first significant rainfall like this it takes a lot of debris that’s uphill and it pushes it downhill,” said Wheland.

He explained how Troy is mostly built into a hill with a small, flat surface at the bottom, causing water to rush down hills and pool up at intersections.

“With smaller rains you don’t notice it because the pipes aren’t full,” said Wheland. “This was some significant rainfall last night.”

He recommends getting ahead of the problem while the weather is nicer.

“Being a good neighbor, going out and doing your due diligence if you see something, do something,” said Wheland.

He says you can use a shovel, a broom or you can use your foot.

Wheland stresses the importance of clearing catch basins to keep the sewer system working to the best of its ability and to prevent flooding that could potentially cause damage to your home.