Troy BID launches an online year-long resources forum

TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10)–The Troy Business Improvement District kicked off a new year-long online business resource program for small businesses in downtown Troy on Tuesday.

The online resource can be reached at http://www.downtowntroy.org/learn. There will be a weekly podcast, blog post or video series designed to be an online development tool and resource for the businesses downtown.

Nicole, Katie, and Joyce plan and prepare for Envision 2012 the BID’s new online resource for small business in Troy

Every month there will be a networking event with 10 modules and a new theme. Learning materials are available on the BID’s website for tablets, smartphones and computers, 24 hours a day.

