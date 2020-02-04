Troy BID launches an online year-long resources forum

TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10)–The Troy Business Improvement District kicked off a new year-long online business resource program for small businesses in downtown Troy on Tuesday.
The online resource can be reached at http://www.downtowntroy.org/learn. There will be a weekly podcast, blog post or video series designed to be an online development tool and resource for the businesses downtown.
Every month there will be a networking event with 10 modules and a new theme. Learning materials are available on the BID’s website for tablets, smartphones and computers, 24 hours a day.
