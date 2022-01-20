Troy begins work on infrastructure improvements at Monument Square site

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden announced Thursday the City of Troy will begin preliminary site work for planned infrastructure improvements at the Monument Square site downtown. This work will prepare the site for future development under project partner Hoboken Brownstone.

Beginning Tuesday, temporary fencing was placed around the perimeter of the site on Front Street. Additional fencing will be installed Thursday along River Street, and parking will be restricted after January 20 on the western side of River Street along the Monument Square site.

Mayor Madden said, “We thank our state and federal partners for their continued support of this important waterfront redevelopment project. These preliminary steps set the stage for vital infrastructure upgrades and improvements at the Monument Square site planned for later this spring, and ask for the public’s cooperation and assistance with parking restrictions in and around the site.”

Phase 1 includes demolition of the remaining section of parking structure and partial removal of existing staircase along the site’s northern edge. Underground infrastructure will be addressed in preliminary construction as well, including:

Relocation of an existing water service line to outside the proposed area of the parking garage.

Installation of improved sewer lines for buildings to the south of the site.

The infrastructure work was funded in part by grants from the New York Department of State and a $1M Economic & Infrastructure Development grant from Northern Borders Regional Commission to assist with relocating water lines, and installation of storm water separation and sewer infrastructure on the site.

The City of Troy is partnering with developer Hoboken Brownstone Company and the Troy Local Development Corporation to redevelop the One Monument Square site, a long-vacant waterfront property in downtown Troy. For more information, visit the City of Troy’s website.