Troy attempted murder conviction overturned, retrial ordered

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man convicted of shooting Troy High School basketball standout Jerrell Reid in 2012 has had those convictions overturned. Shateek Lanier, who was initially found guilty of second degree attempted murder, first degree attempted assault. first degree criminal use of a firearm and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, now faces a new trial in Rensselaer County Court.

Citing newly discovered evidence that shows he did not shoot Reid, and his counsel did n0t provide him with effective assistance.

Lainer, who claims to be innocent, argues the witness who identified him during the trial was intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

During the trial, the witness said she had consumed cocaine, smoked marijuana and had

taken approximately 20 Xanax pills. She also stated that the power and streetlights were out at the time of the shooting because of a blackout and that she did not remember much from that night.

However, a Troy Police officer claimed he spoke to her after the shooting and that she was “lucid, coherent and articulate and that she did not appear to be intoxicated.”

There was also conflicting evidence on whether the witness was outside or inside a house at the time of the shooting.

The defendant’s counsel allegedly failed to investigate a witnesses who would have refuted the eyewitness’ testimony of being outside of a house when the shooting occurred.

Lanier also claims he received ineffective assistance due to counsel’s failure to investigate an alibi, his uncle, who claims Lanier was with him in a house nowhere near where the shooting occurred at the time it happens.

No date for the retrial has been set.