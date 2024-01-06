TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Deteriorating water main pipes and leaking pumps have been ongoing issues for the City of Troy. But now repairs are needed as soon as possible at the Eddy’s Lane Pump Station, which affects over one hundred thousand people and multiple municipalities- stretching from south of Rensselaer County up to Halfmoon in Saratoga County.

“As Mayor, we’re gonna do whatever we have to do to correct it immediately,” Carmella Mantello, Mayor for the City of Troy, said. “I did contact Troy Housing’s Executive Director Deb Witkowski because right below here is an affordable housing community”

An affordable housing community with over 50 residents. One of the major issues is if the facility were to flood, the water would also come down the hill and flood surrounding homes, and it would flood the area with millions of gallons of water.

Russ Reeves, City Engineer and commissioner of Public Utilities for Troy said the situation is a public safety concern and is the main reason for the emergency declaration. The declaration would also allow the city to start designing and implementing the repairs.

“The water line care and replacement would take three to four months to complete,” Reeves said. “Because each level has to be planned with tremendous coordination.”

Tremendous coordination because engineers will only have twelve hours to make the repairs once it starts. City officials are estimating the repairs will cost over $100,000, and they have been talking with Congressman Paul Tonko about funding options for the repairs. In the meantime, officials plan to begin the work within the next few weeks.

“But this servicing over 100,000 folks… The potential for flooding, the rupture… We just can’t let it keep ticking… It’s gotta be addressed,” Mayor Mantello said.

Sue Steele, City of Troy Council President, said the situation shouldn’t cause panic among the public.

“I want them to have faith in our department,” Steele said. “We have an excellent DPW. They deliver a wonderful service, and I don’t want this to alarm the public in any way.”

City officials say the project will take at least two months to complete. But will inform the public of any updates or issues surrounding the repairs.