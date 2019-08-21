Troy adds first fire truck in ten years; announces plans to rebuild blighted station and possibly add new turnout gear

Troy, N.Y. (News10) – The city of Troy Wednesday unveiled a brand new fire engine for the first time in ten years. This was part of a $1.7 million investment into emergency services. They will add another engine next year, and two ambulances were purchased last year.

Mayor Patrick Madden also announced plans to rebuild the blighted Lansingburgh fire house.

The firehouse was built in the 1970’s, and was only meant to last about 25 years. There are leaks, cracks, and foundation issues.

Many are also calling for a second set of firefighter turnout gear, the gear they wear while responding to fires. There is no money in this years budget, but several city council members say they hope to include it in next year’s budget.