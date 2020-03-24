Trout and salmon season set to start April 1

This September 2019 photo provided by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation shows a brook trout caught by biologists at Lake Colden near Keene, N.Y. In 2019, biologists confirmed a healthy population of brook trout were reproducing in the high altitude lake for the first time since acid rain rendered it unable to support fish 32 years earlier. (NY Department of Environmental Conservation via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State is set for the opening day of fishing, Wednesday, April 1, with over 2.2 million catchable-sized trout being released in NYS waterways.

Amid the COVID-19 public health crisis State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos says “I encourage all anglers, novice and expert, to get outside and fish, but act responsibly by practicing social distancing and staying safe.”

This springs stocking will include 1.68 million brown trout, over 400,000 rainbow trout and nearly 1.6 million lake trout, steelhead, landlocked salmon, and coho salmon will also be stocked by the DEC in lakes and streams across the state.

While out outside enjoying all that New York State has to offer the DEC reminds people to follow all guidelines on the DEC website and to fish responsibly.

