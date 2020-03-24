ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State is set for the opening day of fishing, Wednesday, April 1, with over 2.2 million catchable-sized trout being released in NYS waterways.
Amid the COVID-19 public health crisis State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos says “I encourage all anglers, novice and expert, to get outside and fish, but act responsibly by practicing social distancing and staying safe.”
This springs stocking will include 1.68 million brown trout, over 400,000 rainbow trout and nearly 1.6 million lake trout, steelhead, landlocked salmon, and coho salmon will also be stocked by the DEC in lakes and streams across the state.
While out outside enjoying all that New York State has to offer the DEC reminds people to follow all guidelines on the DEC website and to fish responsibly.
LATEST STORIES:
- CoreLife Eatery gives customers 50% off orders
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo set to give daily coronavirus briefing at 11 a.m.
- Trout and salmon season set to start April 1
- Reaction to Olympics postponement, and why the decision took so long
- United Way of the Greater Capital Region says volunteers needed during coronavirus pandemic