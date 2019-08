ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - According to a new survey, lying to your boss about your Wi-Fi access and cell reception while on vacation is a growing trend when taking time off from work.

According to the 2019 Vacation Confidence Index by Allianz Global Assistance, nearly half of working Americans said that using this tactic to stay out of contact with their job is acceptable. Allianz says this is because many people use their personal smart phones for work-related activities, and found that this leads to work obligations potentially encroaching on personal time.