Trooper shoots out tire, suspect has heart attack

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have suspended a trooper without pay while they investigate an incident that happened on January 19th.

NYS Trooper Shawn Windoloski was pursuing a suspect for speeding on State Route 37. The driver stopped the vehicle on Frye Road, and a male passenger ran from the vehicle. After that police say, the Trooper shot out the tire of the suspect’s vehicle, which disabled the car and allowed the driver to be taken into custody.

Police say they then searched for the passenger that had run off and took him into custody. They learned he had suffered a minor heart attack when running from the scene.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case, which is ongoing.