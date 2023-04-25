MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State Police trooper is being credited with de-escalating a tense situation after two burglary suspects were allegedly fleeing the scene.

“It’s just a quiet neighborhood,” said Moreau resident Kevin Parsons. “Everybody stays to themselves, minds their own business.” Parsons lives down the street from a home on Hilton Drive where police were responding after a call around 5:45 p.m. Monday over a burglary in progress.

As officers were on their way, so too was the homeowner after receiving a call from an alert neighbor. Parsons told News10’s Anya Tucker that he saw the homeowner making their way down the street and attempting to block a truck outside the home. “I just saw a red car come around the corner about 100 miles an hour, cuts off the end of the driveway and cuts off the truck,” he said.

Somehow the truck got around the other vehicle, and took off. But a few miles away on Route 9, Trooper Anthony Casimano spotted the suspects’ silver pickup, pulling the vehicle over. A passerby shared a photo of Casimano, his weapon drawn, as he conducted the felony traffic stop. New York State Police say the driver—Justin Pardick, 40, of Wilton—and his passenger—Deborah Moses, 58, of Moreau—were arrested with help from the South Glens Falls Police and Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies.

Troop G Commander Major Dennis Schager credited Trooper Casimano with taking quick and safe action, saying quote: “Trooper Anthony Casimano’s quick action led to a safe conclusion during yesterday’s tense situation. His ability to identify the suspects fleeing a felony crime reflects his dedication and high level of training. Trooper Casimano remained level-headed to de-escalate the situation and safely take both suspects into custody.” Trooper Casimano is stationed out of SP Wilton and has been a trooper since 2017.

New York State Police say that at the time of her arrest, Deborah Moses was in possession of several controlled substances and that the pair allegedly stole multiple items before the homeowner arrived. As of this posting, both were in custody in the Saratoga County Jail.