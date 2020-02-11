Trooper patrol car struck during traffic stop

ROCKLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are reminding people to move over for emergency vehicles after a Trooper Patrol Car was hit from behind. It happened on State Route 17 on Monday.

Police say the Trooper was preparing to exit the vehicle when it was hit. The Trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries.

In New York State you must move over on the road for emergency vehicles with their lights active. This includes tow trucks, construction vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles, police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances. Drivers could receive a fine up to $150 for the first offense.

