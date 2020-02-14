Interactive Radar

TRIP to receive almost $200k in grant money

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Troy Rehabilitation and Improvement Program, Inc. (TRIP) will receive $173,500 of a $3.2 million federal grant for it’s programs and initiatives.

The grant was obtained by NeighborWorks America, an organization that works with TRIP and more than 200 other agencies to support affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization projects, small business lending and other projects, TRIP said Friday.

“This funding represents direct investment in our communities,” said TRIP & RCHR Executive Director Christine Nealon. “From property development, to individuals and families finding homes through wealth-building strategies, to citizens exercising leadership— our neighborhoods are stronger because of investments like this,” she said.

“Everyone deserves to have a safe place to live,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. “These federal funds will support organizations throughout Upstate New York that are working to revitalize and improve their communities and help provide affordable housing options for New York families,” she said.

