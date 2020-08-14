Trio arrested following investigation into reported drug trafficking in Saratoga County

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit following a lengthy investigation into reported drug trafficking within the county.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Delaurie Jr., 43, Kirsti Alden, 28, and Daniel Jones, 42, all from Wilton. Officials say the three were distributing quantities of cocaine throughout the county.

A search warrant was carried out with the help of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team at 664 Route 9 and 137 Hibiscus Lane, both in the town of Wilton. As a result, quantities of cocaine and other drugs, packaging materials and scales were reportedly found within both residences.

Police charged all three with the following:

NYS Penal Law 220.39(1): Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- (Felony)

NYS Penal Law 220.16(1): Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- (Felony)

NYS Penal Law 220.03: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree- (Misdemeanor)

NYS Penal Law 105.10(1): Conspiracy in the 4th Degree

Police additionally charged Delaurie and Alden with Conspiracy in the 4th Degree. All three were arraigned in Wilton Town Justice Court. Alden was released to pretrail services. Delaurie and Jones were remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Additional charges are also reportedly pending.

