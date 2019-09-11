Trio accused of removing hay bale from local farm, setting it on fire

HOOSICK FALLS (NEWS10) – Three men have been arrested for allegedly setting bales of hay on fire, spraying graffiti in the roadway.

State Police in Brunswick have arrested 20-year-old Evan McCart, 22-year-old Parker B. Bellemare, and 23-year-old Brett M. Bacon. All three men were charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, two counts of Criminal Mischief 4th degree, Making Graffiti, and Arson 5th degree. Bacon is facing an additional charge of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child.

The men were arrested after an investigation into a series of acts of vandalism that took place in the town of Hoosick last week. State Police were contacted after a property owner had three bales of hay rolled off of their property, into the roadway and set on fire. There was also graffiti sprayed on the roadway.

A second victim reported that they woke up in the morning to find that someone had spray painted all over their vehicle, as well as on the door of a barn on their property.



McCart, Bellemare, and Bacon were identified after security footage from a local store shows them purchasing beer that was subsequently found at one of the scenes.



All three turned themselves into police and were issued appearance tickets for Hoosick Town Court.