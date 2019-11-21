TrimmingsOn10: NEWS10 ABC’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes

We’re celebrating Thanksgiving early here at NEWS10 ABC and sharing some of our favorite family recipes in our annual Trimmings On 10 celebration. Try out some of these delicious Thanksgiving favorites from the NEWS10 ABC staff and share your own using the hashtag #TrimmingsOn10!
Want to try out one of our Trimmings on 10 dishes? Download and print out your very own recipe card for each recipe!
John Rizzo’s Thanksgiving Turkey
INGREDIENTS
- 3 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons rubbed sage
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 1/4 teaspoons whole black peppercorns
- 1/2 teaspoon whole allspice berries
- 1 13 to 14 pound whole turkey
Prepare the turkey. This turkey will be butterflied, this helps the bird cook more evenly and affords a crispy skin. First remove the neck and giblets from the cavity of the bird. To begin put the turkey breast side down on a large stable cutting board, with the tail facing you. Take and electric carving knife or a pair of heavy duty kitchen sheers and start snipping up the side of the back bone, then do the same on the other side of the turkey. Flip the bird over and using two hands push the breast bone down until the bird sits flat on the cutting board, you will hear cracking but that is okay! Save the backbone for your turkey stock.
Preparing the dry brine, take the ingredients and put them in a spice/coffee grinder, make sure you use a separate grinder for spices and coffee. Grind until fine. Take the butterflied bird and apply half of the rub to the bottom, then the other half on the breast side of the turkey making sure to get into all of the crevices. Take the bird and put it breast side up on a baking sheep and place in the refrigerator uncovered for four days. Wrap the trimmings from the bird in butcher paper and park in the fridge.
Cooking the turkey. Take the bird out of the fridge an hour before you plan to cook to let the turkey come to room temperature, this will help the bird cook faster and more evenly. Cook for a half an hour on 450 and then reduce the heat to 350 until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 155 degrees, about 40 to 50 minutes. Let the bird rest for at least 10 minutes before carving.
Katie’s Pumpkin Pie Dip
INGREDIENTS
- 16 oz container of whipped topping
- 15 oz can of solid pumpkin
- 5 oz package of instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- In a large bowl, mix together instant vanilla pudding mix, pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice.
- Fold in the thawed frozen whipped topping.
- Chill in the refrigerator until serving.
Ryan Peterson’s Take on Jamie Dean’s Sweet Potato Souffle
INGREDIENTS
- 3 pounds sweet potatoes, baked and still warm
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 2 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 3 large eggs
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Topping:
- 3/4 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold, cubed
- 5 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
- Peel the sweet potatoes and add the flesh to a bowl.
- Beat in the butter using a hand mixer or a stand mixer with the whisk attachment until well combined. Beat in the cream cheese, brown sugar and eggs, adding one at a time. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
For the topping:
- Mix together the brown sugar, pecans, flour, butter and bacon in a separate bowl until it looks crumbly.
- Add the mixture to a deep-dish pie plate and bake until puffed and golden, 30 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving (the souffle will fall slightly).
Jess Briganti’s Grandma Pat’s Cheesy Potatoes
INGREDIENTS
- 32 oz bag of frozen hash brown cubed potatoes
- 1/4 chopped onion
- 1 cup sour cream (fat free for lighter option)
- 10.75 oz can of cream of chicken
- 1 to 1.5 cup(s) of cheddar cheese
- 3/4 cup of corn flakes
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly mist a 9 x 13 baking dish with butter.
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except the corn flakes and mix until combined.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and spread evenly. Sprinkle the corn flakes over the top and bake for one hour then serve!
David’s Double Layer Pumpkin Pie
INGREDIENTS
Bottom layer:
- 8 oz brick cream cheese (soften in microwave for 20 seconds on a plate)
- 1 Tablespoon Half and half
- 1 Tablespoon sugar (a little more is ok)
- 1.5 cups cool whip
- “Extra serving” size graham cracker crust
Top layer:
- 1 cup half and half
- 2 (4 serving size) instant pudding; either vanilla or French vanilla (I use French vanilla
- 1 can 15/16 oz pumpkin
- 1 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- Whisk cream cheese, half and half and sugar till smooth. Gently stir in cool whip. Spread on pie crust. Refrigerate.
- Pour half and half in bowl, add pudding mixes, whisk until well blended. Mixture will be thick.
- Stir in pumpkin and spices until well mixed. Spread over cream cheese layer. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 3-4 hours. Serve with additional whipped cream if desired
Jaclyn’s Take on Mama Lu’s Homemade Stuffing
INGREDIENTS
- 1 bag of croutons – unseasoned
- 1 large onion chopped
- 3 stalks celery
- 4 Tablespoon Bells seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 stick butter
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1/2 cup milk
- Fry onion and celery in butter until soft.
- Sprinkle salt, pepper, seasoning over croutons in large bowl. Add chicken broth and milk to onions/celery.
- Add mixture to croutons slowly, stirring as you add. Add water if necessary.
- Stuff turkey or cook in oven 45 minutes at 350 degrees.