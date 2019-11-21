TrimmingsOn10: NEWS10 ABC’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Prepare the turkey. This turkey will be butterflied, this helps the bird cook more evenly and affords a crispy skin. First remove the neck and giblets from the cavity of the bird. To begin put the turkey breast side down on a large stable cutting board, with the tail facing you. Take and electric carving knife or a pair of heavy duty kitchen sheers and start snipping up the side of the back bone, then do the same on the other side of the turkey. Flip the bird over and using two hands push the breast bone down until the bird sits flat on the cutting board, you will hear cracking but that is okay! Save the backbone for your turkey stock.



Preparing the dry brine, take the ingredients and put them in a spice/coffee grinder, make sure you use a separate grinder for spices and coffee. Grind until fine. Take the butterflied bird and apply half of the rub to the bottom, then the other half on the breast side of the turkey making sure to get into all of the crevices. Take the bird and put it breast side up on a baking sheep and place in the refrigerator uncovered for four days. Wrap the trimmings from the bird in butcher paper and park in the fridge.

Cooking the turkey. Take the bird out of the fridge an hour before you plan to cook to let the turkey come to room temperature, this will help the bird cook faster and more evenly. Cook for a half an hour on 450 and then reduce the heat to 350 until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 155 degrees, about 40 to 50 minutes. Let the bird rest for at least 10 minutes before carving.