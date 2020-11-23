Trimmings on 10: Sarah’s Sweet Potato Casserole

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With communities experiencing a wave of COVID-19 infections, clinicians need effective tools that will enable them to aggressively and accurately treat patients based on their specific disease presentation, health history, and medical risks. In research recently published in "Medical Image Analysis," engineers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) demonstrated a new algorithm that successfully predicts if a COVID-19 patient would need ICU intervention.

The research team, led by Pingkun Yan, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at RPI, developed this method by combining chest computed tomography (CT) images that assess the severity of a patient’s lung infection with non-imaging data, such as demographic information, vital signs, and laboratory blood test results. By combining these data points, the algorithm is able to predict patient outcomes, specifically whether or not a patient will need ICU intervention.