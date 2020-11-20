Trimmings on 10: Jill Szwed’s Apple, Pear and Cranberry Crisp

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - After an extensive investigation, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany announced that it will add the late Rev. Lawrence G. McTavey to its List of Offenders, citing “reasonable cause” related to four allegations of sexual abuse against minors. The decision comes after the Diocesan Review Board hired an investigator to look into new and historic allegations against McTavey, resulting in the finding of “reasonable cause” to accept the allegations as credible.

At the time of his death in December 2019, McTavey was on administrative leave due to allegations of abuse that had been filed against him in September 2018. The Diocese immediately forwarded the related claims to the appropriate district attorney for review, per diocesan policy. Upon release from the district attorney in January 2019, the independent Diocesan Review Board was able to commence its own investigation. The process was not completed until this month due to unavoidable delays in the investigation.