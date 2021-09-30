Trick-or-treating: Poll says more parents think it’s safer this year

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10)- A change in attitude among parents could see more trick-or-treaters knocking on doors this Halloween. A recent survey shows a greater percentage of parents think it’s all right to go trick-or-treating this year compared to last year.

The percentage of parents who think there is little to no risk in trick-or-treating this year is 68%, as opposed to 51% last year, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll.

Earlier in the week Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told Face the Nation while she didn’t endorse going to a crowded Halloween party, kids should be allowed to go trick-or-treating with a small group.

Last Halloween the CDC told people to avoid most activities associated with the holiday including crowded parties, haunted houses, trunk-or-treats, and door-to-door trick-or-treating.

News that it’s safe to go trick-or-treating will likely make children dressed as Spiderman or a princess, the top kid’s costumes of 2021 according to National Retail Federation (NRF), happy.

The NRF said Halloween spending is expected to get back to pre-pandemic levels as more people plan to partake in holiday activities. Approximately $10.14 billion will be spent on Halloween-related products, $3.32 of which will be spent on costumes.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19