Trick-or-treating: Poll says more parents think it’s safer this year

(NEWS10)- A change in attitude among parents could see more trick-or-treaters knocking on doors this Halloween. A recent survey shows a greater percentage of parents think it’s all right to go trick-or-treating this year compared to last year.

The percentage of parents who think there is little to no risk in trick-or-treating this year is 68%, as opposed to 51% last year, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll.

Earlier in the week Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told Face the Nation while she didn’t endorse going to a crowded Halloween party, kids should be allowed to go trick-or-treating with a small group.

Last Halloween the CDC told people to avoid most activities associated with the holiday including crowded parties, haunted houses, trunk-or-treats, and door-to-door trick-or-treating.

News that it’s safe to go trick-or-treating will likely make children dressed as Spiderman or a princess, the top kid’s costumes of 2021 according to National Retail Federation (NRF), happy.

The NRF said Halloween spending is expected to get back to pre-pandemic levels as more people plan to partake in holiday activities. Approximately $10.14 billion will be spent on Halloween-related products, $3.32 of which will be spent on costumes.