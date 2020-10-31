Trick-or-treating in Downtown Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The reality of Halloween this year is different from the rest, but some local businesses are doing what they can to make the best of it for the kids and the rest of their customers.

On Friday evening, families were able to enjoy festive Halloween festivities in Downtown Troy. Community members and local businesses participated in Troy Night Out, Halloween style.

Some children say the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping them from dressing up and collecting candy this year. Nathaniel and Mia Braglia, of Cohoes, will be knocking door to door to say trick-or-treat in their costumes, along with wearing a mask to be safe. They say collecting candy is a must! “I still have Halloween candy from last year,” says Nathaniel, and he’s excited to get more on Saturday.

Halloween is not just for the kids. The spooky tradition is celebrated among many across the Capital Region. “My wife got some candy and everything, so we’re just going to put it out there and wear a mask and be safe, everybody needs to be safe,” says Troy resident, Leon Cannon.

Troy Night Out is an event held every last Friday of the month. On those days, local retail stores and restaurants have specials. Now during the pandemic, local officials emphasize the importance for shopping local. “These businesses obviously has been extremely difficult over the last few months and it means the world to have these businesses down here they’re kind of the heart of Downtown Troy,” Katie Hammon, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District.

Friday’s event was trick-or-treat themed. Exactly at 7 p.m., Oliver Holecek officially opened the doors to his unique plant based chocolate shop, just in time for Halloween! “I don’t think there’s a whole lot of trick-or-treating happening, and for adults that don’t trick-or-treat, this is kind of an alternative to do that. They can buy vegan chocolate and still get the feeling of Halloween,” says Holecek, owner of Primo Botánica.