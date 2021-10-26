Trick-or-treating hours in the Capital Region on Halloween

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Schenectady has designated hours for trick-or-treating Sunday on Halloween. However, other cities or towns have also announced special hours for kids and kids at heart to go door to door in search of treats with no tricks.

Trick-or-treating in Schenectady is scheduled from 2-8 p.m. NEWS10 contacted other municipalities in the Capital Region about trick-or-treating hours and here’s what we found out:

Amsterdam – trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m.

– trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m. Clifton Park – no designated hours for door-to-door trick-or-treating.

– no designated hours for door-to-door trick-or-treating. Colonie – no designated hours for door-to-door trick-or-treating.

– no designated hours for door-to-door trick-or-treating. Guilderland – no designated hours for door-to-door trick-or-treating but the town said some area businesses do set hours.

– no designated hours for door-to-door trick-or-treating but the town said some area businesses do set hours. Rensselear – no designated hours for door-to-door trick-or-treating.

– no designated hours for door-to-door trick-or-treating. Rotterdam – trick-or-treating from 3-7 p.m.

– trick-or-treating from 3-7 p.m. Saratoga Springs – no designated hours for door-to-door trick-or-treating.

– no designated hours for door-to-door trick-or-treating. Troy– no designated hours for door-to-door trick-or-treating.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said outdoor trick-or-treating is back on after cautioning people last year because of the COVID pandemic. However, they did tell people to avoid crowded Halloween parties.

Dr. Nosa Aigbe Lebarty from CentralMed Urgent told NEWS10 people planning on giving out candy can help keep everyone safe by putting a bowl of candy outside along with a bottle of hand sanitizer. “You can also ask kids to please sanitize their hands before you put them in the bowl,” she said.