Trick or Treat? Stewart’s Shops offering 50 cent ice cream cones on Halloween

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — This is no trick! Stewart’s Shops across the region will be offering a special treat on Halloween. Stewart’s Shops will offer all customers on Sunday, October 31, 50 cent ice cream cones. This offer will extend all day at all Stewart’s Shops locations.

As the convenience store chain is known for its fresh local dairy and ice cream, all customers will be eligible to receive the ice cream deal, regardless of if they are in costume or not. The deal also applies to all flavors available at the ice cream counter. Limited-time fall flavors include Pumpkin Pie, Philly’s Apple Pie, Campfire S’Moreo, Chocolate Sea Turtle, Marionberry Cookie and Piece of Cake.

