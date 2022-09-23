GRAFTON, N.Y (NEWS10) — Grafton Lake State Park is hosting its annual Trick or Treat Nature Trail on Saturday, October 15. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes as they discover forest friends along the jack-o-lantern lit trail.

Fall activities such as bonfires and crafts will be held at the welcome center. Time slots begin at 3:30 p.m. and run every 15 minutes through 7:30 p.m. Families with younger children are recommended to sign up before 5:30 p.m. Preregistration is required to reserve your family’s time slot; call 518-279-1155, ext. 2. Cost for this program is $4 per person. Visit the Grafton Lakes State Park Facebook for more information.