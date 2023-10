FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The trial for Kevin Monahan has been postponed, according to Arthur Frost, Monahan’s lead counsel. Monahan is charged with murder, reckless endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Kaylin Gillis.

Frost confirmed the postponement to News10’s Skylar Eagle and said attorneys will meet next week to pick a new trial date.

Monahan’s trial was slated to begin Oct. 30 with preliminary jury selection set to begin Oct. 27.