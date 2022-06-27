TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The trial for the man accused of killing 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in 2020 continued with more witness testimony Monday. Jahquay Brown, 22, of Cohoes was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the case.

The prosecution called a few witnesses, including a Troy Police detective who test-fired the gun collected as evidence, as well as the evidence room property coordinator. There was little pushback or cross-examination of these witnesses by the defendant’s attorney.

Jurors were shown autopsy photos of Davis submitted into evidence. The images showed the gunshot wound on the side of Davis’ head. Judge Jennifer Sober pre-emptively reminded the jurors that while the images may stir up emotion, they must remain fair in their judgment.

During opening statements made Thursday, Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Hauf said the evidence shows Brown knowingly took part in the reckless misconduct that caused the death of the Lansingburgh boys. According to the prosecution, Brown was behind the wheel of the blue Honda Accord used on the day of the fatal shooting. Hauf said Troy police found the murder weapon in a backpack in Brown’s bedroom.

Monday, jurors were shown photos of those items taken as evidence by police. Defense Attorney Robert Malloy said in opening arguments that there is no proof that Brown pulled the trigger. He said that two people were involved, but no one else was charged with Ayshawn’s murder.

Prosecutors said several people are associated with the sample taken from the handgun, but that the main contributor on multiple parts of it was the defendant. The trial will continue Tuesday, and closing arguments could come Wednesday.

Ayshawn’s death sent shockwaves through the community, which has honored him in a number of ways since then. His family remembers him as a good, intelligent kid who wanted to help the homeless. He would often lend a hand at Jimmy’s Pizzeria in Troy.