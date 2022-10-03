ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury selection is underway for a man charged in connection to a stabbing that happened in East Capitol Park on Jan. 6, 2021.

Alexander Contompasis is accused of stabbing two people during a fight between two different protest groups outside the New York State Capitol.

According to court documents obtained by NEWS10, Contompasis is charged with assault in the first degree, two counts of attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.