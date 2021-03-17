Tri County Sheriff Dispatch hit with ransomware attack

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. the Tri County Public Safety network which includes Albany, Saratoga, and Rensselaer Counties, was hit with a ransomware attack. Their office reportedly worked throughout the night with their vendors, as well as NYDHSES Office of Counter Terrorism Cyber Incident Response Team to mitigate the attack.

The sheriff’s office says the breach did not affect 911 services in Albany County. Computer Aided dispatch was reportedly affected in the breach and all servers and desktops were cleaned. Officials say they have been able to rebuild from backups and Services are being restored.

CAD services are said to be back online now and the sheriff’s office says at this point, they are still going through logs in order to see how the breach was completed. Officials say they have taken several steps to seal points of entry and have adjusted security permissions.

Officials say some data was taken, however it is said not to be critical. Work is reportedly continuing in order to bring all systems back online throughout the day.

According to Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo, “While Saratoga County was adversely effected by the cyberattack last evening, our back-up systems functioned as designed and we were able to maintain 911 service to our residents.”

Officials say the rapid recovery is a testament to the redundant design and implementation of the interoperable 911 and CAD systems shared by the three counties and local police agencies.